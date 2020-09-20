SEATTLE — New England running back James White was inactive for Sunday’s game against Seattle following the death of his father Tyrone in South Florida.
NBC reported just before kickoff that White’s father had been killed in a car accident in Broward County, Florida and that his mother was in serious condition.
Miami-Dade Police also tweeted about Tyrone White’s death. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also sent condolences to James White prior to kickoff. Wilson and White were teammates at Wisconsin.
James White is in his seventh season with the Patriots.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Search on for missing York woman who overturned canoe
-
The Maine Forecast
Teddy brings rough seas, clouds Tuesday; warmer weather returns for the end of the week
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Schitt’s Creek’ sweeps comedy categories at Emmy Awards
-
Sports
Davis buzzer-beater gives Lakers 2-0 lead over Nuggets
-
Local & State
Hundreds of activists honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Portland vigil