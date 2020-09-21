Brunswick Police Department on Monday joined with law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada for “Operation Clear Track” — the single largest rail-safety law-enforcement initiative in North America.Coordinated by Amtrak, Operation Lifesaver Inc. and Operation Lifesaver Canada, Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the number of railway crossing and trespassing incidents in the U.S. and Canada — incidents which seriously injure or kill more than 2,100 people each year, according to a statement from Operation Lifesaver. The event is held during the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, September 21-27.

The statement reads, in part: “The Brunswick Police Department is committed to ensuring that safety on and around the rail lines and trains in our community remain safe. We have a consistent commuter population that travels to and from Brunswick using the train services as well as trains traveling through our community that are used for commerce. Trespassing on the rail line by foot, vehicle or all terrain vehicle is unsafe and illegal. It is our goal to educate the public about proper rail safety and to guarantee everyone involved remains safe.

“The goal of Operation Clear Track and Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness of the importance of safe behavior near tracks and trains, in support of OLI’s mission to save lives,” said Operation Lifesaver, Inc. executive director Rachel Maleh.

Because of the ongoing COVID pandemic, law enforcement agencies will be participating in a virtual Operation Clear Track event this year. Law enforcement will be promoting rail safety through social media messages, by sharing Operation Lifesaver’s #STOPTrackTragedies public service announcements and other videos and by posting other rail safety information to their department websites.

Participating police departments will also be emphasizing the importance of obeying rail crossing and trespassing laws throughout Rail Safety Week.

For more information about Rail Safety Week, Operation Clear Track, and other rail-safety initiatives and tips, visit www.oli.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: