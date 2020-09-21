Arrests

9/13 at 10:47 a.m. Jared Grant, 35, of Tuttle Road, was arrested on Tuttle Road by Officer Christopher Giles on charges of aggravated assault domestic violence and violating condition of release.

9/19 at 10:05 p.m. Wilfred Begin, 44, of Lily Lane, New Gloucester, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Matthew Merriman on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

Summonses

9/12 at 11:52 a.m. Luca Bosco, 37, of Chaz Way, Gray, was issued a summons on Blanchard Road by Officer Christopher Giles on a charge of exceeding posted speed limit.

Fire calls

9/11 at 7:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

9/12 at 10 a.m. Outdoor fire on Upper Methodist Road.

9/12 at 6:53 p.m. Lock out on Sand Point Lane.

9/13 at 9:54 a.m. Fire call on Interstate 95.

9/14 at 9:49 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

9/16 at 1:48 a.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Sept. 9-16.

