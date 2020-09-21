Arrests
9/12 at 3:02 p.m. Thora Johnston, 63, of Payson Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
9/15 at 8 a.m. Steven Poore, 51, listed as a transient, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Townsend on a warrant.
Summonses
9/12 at 11:58 a.m. Matthew Sowles, 35, of Broad Arrow Trail, Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Winn Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.
Fire calls
9/11 at 9:04 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Brook Road.
9/11 at 10:44 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Ricker Road.
9/12 at 3:01 p.m. Fire call on Eastern Avenue.
9/13 at 4:48 a.m. and 5:29 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.
9/13 at 1:59 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.
9/13 at 6:19 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mason Street.
9/13 at 11:43 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Ledgewood Drive.
9/14 at 11:42 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Hat Trick Drive.
9/14 at 4:36 p.m. False alarm on Schoolhouse Drive.
9/14 at 6:51 p.m. Department operations on Bucknam Road.
9/14 at 9:36 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Hedgerow Drive.
9/14 at 9:42 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Carroll Street.
9/14 at 9:45 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Cole Street.
9/15 at 10:49 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Allen Avenue Extension.
9/16 at 7:32 a.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.
9/16 at 9:03 a.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Foreside Road.
9/16 at 2:01 p.m. Inspection on U.S. Route 1.
9/17 at 4:35 p.m. Unattended death on Falmouth Road.
9/17 at 8:23 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.
9/17 at 9:54 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Shoreline Drive.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 30 call from Sept. 11-17.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Sept. 24-Oct. 1
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Police Beat: Sept. 11-17
-
Politics
Another poll shows Gideon with a 5 percentage-point lead over Collins
-
The Forecaster
Community/Arts Calendar: Sept. 23-Oct. 3
-
Portland Forecaster
Restaurants hope outdoor dining proves fruitful in fall