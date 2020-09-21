Arrests

9/12 at 3:02 p.m. Thora Johnston, 63, of Payson Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

9/15 at 8 a.m. Steven Poore, 51, listed as a transient, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Townsend on a warrant.

Summonses

9/12 at 11:58 a.m. Matthew Sowles, 35, of Broad Arrow Trail, Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Winn Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

Fire calls

9/11 at 9:04 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Brook Road.

9/11 at 10:44 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Ricker Road.

9/12 at 3:01 p.m. Fire call on Eastern Avenue.

9/13 at 4:48 a.m. and 5:29 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.

9/13 at 1:59 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

9/13 at 6:19 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mason Street.

9/13 at 11:43 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Ledgewood Drive.

9/14 at 11:42 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Hat Trick Drive.

9/14 at 4:36 p.m. False alarm on Schoolhouse Drive.

9/14 at 6:51 p.m. Department operations on Bucknam Road.

9/14 at 9:36 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Hedgerow Drive.

9/14 at 9:42 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Carroll Street.

9/14 at 9:45 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Cole Street.

9/15 at 10:49 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Allen Avenue Extension.

9/16 at 7:32 a.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

9/16 at 9:03 a.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Foreside Road.

9/16 at 2:01 p.m. Inspection on U.S. Route 1.

9/17 at 4:35 p.m. Unattended death on Falmouth Road.

9/17 at 8:23 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.

9/17 at 9:54 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Shoreline Drive.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 30 call from Sept. 11-17.

