Arrests

9/20 at 3:08 a.m. Jennifer Monahan, 44, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer George Savidge on a charge of misuse of emergency 911 system.

Summonses

9/17 at 3:43 p.m. Eric Stricklett, 18, of Arrowhead Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

9/16 at 6:48 p.m. Department operations on Holbrook Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Sept. 14-20.

