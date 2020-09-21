Arrests
9/20 at 3:08 a.m. Jennifer Monahan, 44, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer George Savidge on a charge of misuse of emergency 911 system.
Summonses
9/17 at 3:43 p.m. Eric Stricklett, 18, of Arrowhead Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Fire calls
9/16 at 6:48 p.m. Department operations on Holbrook Street.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Sept. 14-20.
