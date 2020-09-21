COVID-19 has been a disaster for our country, made worse by our president’s refusal to tell us the truth and to acknowledge the virus as a real threat. Causing illness or death for someone we love, or someone we don’t even know, is excruciatingly painful.

We want to believe that our president ran for office to make our lives better, so his example and his words influence us.

“This is deadly stuff,” and “It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus,” said President Trump to Bob Woodward on tape on Feb. 7, in an interview for a recently published book, “Rage.” Months of evidence of circumventing truth have exposed a culture of lying that has surrounded President Trump, both in and out of office.

The fact is that President Trump lies. Nothing matters more than having a president who tells us the truth.

Our lives depend on it.

Carole Beal

Blue Hill

