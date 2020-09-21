COVID-19 has been a disaster for our country, made worse by our president’s refusal to tell us the truth and to acknowledge the virus as a real threat. Causing illness or death for someone we love, or someone we don’t even know, is excruciatingly painful.
We want to believe that our president ran for office to make our lives better, so his example and his words influence us.
“This is deadly stuff,” and “It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus,” said President Trump to Bob Woodward on tape on Feb. 7, in an interview for a recently published book, “Rage.” Months of evidence of circumventing truth have exposed a culture of lying that has surrounded President Trump, both in and out of office.
The fact is that President Trump lies. Nothing matters more than having a president who tells us the truth.
Our lives depend on it.
Carole Beal
Blue Hill
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Do This
Things to Do: Craft fair, film screening and ballet performance all happening outside
-
Local & State
Portland still searching for emergency homeless shelter beds as winter nears
-
Arts & Entertainment
Face the Music: New music from three Maine acts
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Republican cannot support Collins
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Too soon to bring back sports
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.