I am writing to express my support for Jon Anderson, who is running for Scarborough Town Council.
I’ve worked with Jon for several years and have been consistently impressed by his intelligence, hard work, and ability to manage complex projects. These traits, combined with his background in policy, process, and finance, make him an ideal candidate for town council. He will bring expertise from both the public and private sectors to create accountability for the taxpayers and deliver results.
In addition, Jon is deeply invested in making Scarborough a better place, for all residents. He is a father of young children and knows firsthand some of the challenges the school system faces. Jon will bring a combination of organization, expertise, and genuine empathy for others to Scarborough Town Council. Please join me in voting for him.
Sam Hyde
Scarborough
