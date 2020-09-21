Arrests

9/14 at midnight. Ahmed Adow, 35, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a warrant.

9/14 at midnight. Ba Mouniongui Wazoladio, 35, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of operating without a license.

9/14 at 2 a.m. Christopher Hodgkins, 32, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a warrant.

9/14 at 3 a.m. William Tucker, 30, no address listed, on Pine Street on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

9/14 at 5 p.m. Chantelle Byrd, 28, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

9/14 at 9 p.m. Dustin Emerton, 31, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

9/15 at 1 a.m. Leanna Rhode, 31, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of assault.

9/15 at 11 a.m. Ven Gen Ten, 42, no address listed, on Park Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/15 at 1 p.m. David Ryan Havill, 47, of Portland, on Somerset Street on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/15 at 8 p.m. Christian Bellanceau, 20, of Windham, on Dow Street on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violation of conditional release.

9/16 at 1 a.m. Ilhan Ali, 31, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/16 at 4 p.m. Dale Havens, 41, no address listed, on Riverside Street on a warrant.

9/16 at 5 p.m. Destini Albert, 33, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of assault. Michael Zelensky, 43, of Saco, on Riverside Street on charges of failure to stop for a police officer and violation of conditional release.

9/16 at 6 p.m. Katherine Bergson, 38, of Portland, on St. John Street on charges of criminal trespass and violating of conditional release.

9/16 at 9 p.m. Albert Dadiego, 44, no address listed, on Riverside Street on a warrant.

9/16 at 9 p.m. Jacklen Candice Leeman, 36, no address listed, on Riverside Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

9/17 at midnight. Tristan Fish, 23, of Portland, on Spring Street on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violation of conditional release.

9/17 at 1 a.m. Dante Mello, 21, of Portland, on Congress Street, on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

9/17 at 3 p.m. Ryli Discatio, 28, of Portland, on Bancroft Court on a charge of violation of protection order.

9/17 at 6 p.m. Eric Cutter, 40, of Westbrook, on Hillis Street, on charges of criminal threatening and criminal trespass.

9/18 at midnight. Joel Lee Maxwell, 39, no address listed, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/18 at 9 a.m. Brian Elliott, 44, no address listed, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of aggravated assault and violation of conditional release.

9/18 at 10 p.m. Brian Murray, 36, of Westbrook, on Gorges Street on charges of terrorizing and violation of protection order.

9/19 at noon. Alyssa Jones, 30, of Lyman, on Hawthorne Street on a warrant.

9/19 at 4 p.m. Arnold Craney, 51, no address listed, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/19 at 4 p.m. Nicole Staples, 31, of Standish, on Federal Street on a warrant.

9/19 at 6 p.m. John Martinolich, 35, no address listed, on Forest Avenue on a warrant.

9/19 at 10 p.m. James Laliberty, 60, of Portland, on Morning Street on a warrant.

9/20 at midnight. Cameron Lopez, 28, of Saco, on Park Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/20 at 5 a.m. David Ryan Havill, 47, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

9/20 at 1 p.m. Angelalee Webster, 30, no address listed, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/20 at 2 p.m. James O’Brien, 57, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/20 at 3 p.m. Cesar Siana Morales, 44, of Windham, on Washington Avenue on a charges of operating after suspension.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: