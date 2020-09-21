Arrests

9/15 at 3:56 p.m. Emmanuel Pete Onyia, 21, of Cummings Street, Portland, was arrested on Lafayette Street by Officer Derek Miller on a warrant and on charges of criminal restraint, domestic violence assault, violating condition of release and operating while licenses suspended or revoked.

9/17 at 12:49 p.m. A 15-year-old, address not given, was arrested at Hillside and Church streets by Officer Michael Peacock on charges of burglary and aggravated criminal mischief.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 14-20.

Fire calls

9/14 at 5:24 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Harmony Hill Road.

9/14 at 4:20 p.m. Inspection on U.S. Route 1.

9/14 at 5:34 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marina Road.

9/15 at 6:37 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on West Elm Street.

9/15 at 7:55 a.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.

9/15 at 7:03 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Old Field Road.

9/16 at 1:27 a.m. Structure fire on McCartney Street.

9/16 at 8:05 a.m. Department operations on McCartney Street.

9/16 at 2:49 p.m. Brush fire on East Elm Street.

9/16 at 5 p.m. Department operations on North Road.

9/17 at 12:15 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

9/17 at 1 p.m. Department operations on Hillside Avenue.

9/19 at 1:52 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bayview Street.

9/20 at 11:28 a.m. Brush fire on Main Street.

9/20 at 5:07 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Pleasant Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Sept. 14-20.

