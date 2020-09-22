Social media accounts

@ChristinaHughesforMaineHouse on Facebook

Occupation:

Business owner

Education:

High school diploma, 2 years college

Community Organizations:

Organized and sponsored the suicide awareness walk in Bath

Finance director for annual local pet rescue

Director of Development and implementation for New Hope for Women, domestic violence awareness

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I’m a single mother of two beautiful daughters, and small business owner for 15 years in the state of Maine. I’m very active in my community by creating events to drive business to our community. Making our great city a destination when traveling Maine. I love my family, my rescue dogs, hunting, fishing and riding my jet ski from the Kennebec River to the open ocean. We are so lucky to live in this beautiful State!

Family status:

Single mother

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Cultural Affairs

Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Innovation , Development, Economic Advancement and Business

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No, I believe the forced shutdown of our economy is detrimental. Picking and choosing what businesses are and are not essential does not create a collaborative environment.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We need to make a list of our priorities here. We need to cut corners on programs that do not meet the needs of our current economic crisis. Best way to increase revenues is to increase our businesses.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

Running for State Rep. is about representing the best city in Maine. To serve our local community by working in Augusta to support small businesses and to create strong education opportunities.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The economy, with a projected shortfall to our budget over the next three years of $1.4 billion. Maine’s economic crisis is one of the worst in the nation.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

We need to get to a common ground no matter what your political party is. We need to work together and come to the table with a compromise that will ensure confidence and trust for Mainers.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

With the large shortfalls projected in the biennial budget, my focus will be on education and small businesses. Bath is a great city! We cannot allow poor fiscal decision making.

