FALMOUTH — A Falmouth High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, but the district’s mix of in-person and distance learning will continue.

In a letter addressed to the community and published on the district website Sept. 20, Superintendent Geoff Bruno said the student was last in school on Sept. 15. The adolescent began to present symptoms that Thursday night, after which the student remained at home and underwent a test for the virus.

“The Maine CDC (Center for Disease Control & Prevention) has advised us to proceed with in-person school and to continue to follow our learning schedule. We will update the school community with any new information if necessary,” Bruno wrote.

Classes started Sept. 8, with the student population split in half and alternating between remote learning and in-person classes. With that hybrid model, middle and high school students alternate in-person instruction every other day, with all students working remotely on Wednesdays. Elementary school students would attend in person for half days either in the morning or afternoon, with all students virtual on Wednesdays.

Bruno said the at-home screening parents do and testing was effective, allowing the student to avoid other students and the school to contact the CDC and Department of Education early about the positive test. The school is now “following their guidance directly.”

Bruno did not return messages about possible changes or additional safety measures by The Forecaster’s deadline.

Before school started, Falmouth teachers had expressed concerns about possible positive cases and advocated for a full remote return to start the year. A survey conducted by the teacher’s association showed that 45% of 188 responding teachers said they were uncomfortable returning to schools, and “fewer than a third said they were comfortable.”

“I want to praise our admins for their transparency and their effort; however, I have some clear concerns,” first-grade teacher Jen Meserve said. “We have a lot to iron out. Some students, we need a policy for getting them even to and from the bathroom.”

