I am supporting my neighbor in Scarborough, Sophie Warren, for the Maine House of Representatives on Nov. 3. She is running as an independent for Scarborough’s District 29.

I have known Sophie since she was a small child. She went to Sunday School at the church that her family and mine attended in Scarborough.

Sophie is a smart, personable young lady who will be a good advocate for us in Augusta. She has a reputation as a good listener and is a polite, courteous individual – a welcome change from some current politicians, who can be so arrogant and uncivil.

Sophie graduated from Brandeis University and worked in the Middle East. She spent last year with the Washington office of independent U.S. Sen. Angus King. I think she learned a tremendous amount from these experiences about how to communicate with and listen to people.

On Nov. 3, I will be voting for her. I hope others will do the same.

Brenda Harrison

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: