Vote Lewis

I am writing in support of Peter Lewis’ candidacy for the Maine House Seat covering Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Richmond. Peter makes preservation of the Second Amendment right to Keep and Bear Arms and Maine Constitution Article One Section 16 Right to Keep and Bear Arms a primary concern.

The United States Supreme Court in District of Columbia v Heller in 2008, a 5-4 decision, recognized the individual right to keep and bear arms for self-defense. Joseph Story, an original Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court characterized the right as the great moral check” on government.

During these times when the rule of law and equal justice is under attack, whether one fears dictatorship from the right or the left, it is more important than ever that this right be protected.

This a good reason to support Candidate Lewis.

Andrews B. Campbell,

Bowdoinham

Vote Arford

Poppy Arford would be an experienced, reliable addition to the Maine House of Representatives. She is running in Maine House District 49, which is downtown (north of the railroad tracks) and most of western Brunswick. Please give her your vote.

Arford is a former Brunswick Town Councilor.

She is currently a mediator with the Attorney General’s office, busy resolving myriad consumer complaints. Her substantive expertise is strongest in the area of health care, flowing from her college degree in social work. She has a rich history of teamwork: Outward Bound instructor, substance abuse counselor, social program director, patient advocate and mediator.

Notably, Arford was a founding board member of Maine AllCare, a non-profit group promoting healthcare coverage for all Mainers.

The people of Maine, and legislative policymakers, would profit tremendously from Arford’s deep knowledge and experience in health care policy at the consumer level.

Rep. Ralph Tucker,

House District 50,

Brunswick

Vote Savage

I’m supporting Lisa Savage, Maine’s independent candidate for the U.S. Senate.She supports Medicare for All, a redirection of military spending and getting corporate money out of politics. Lisa does not accept corporate money

According to a Sept. 16 Mainepublic.org article, $63 million has been raised by the major candidates, mostly from out-of-state sources through political action committees. Given our 828,000 registered voters, that’s about $75 a person to pay for those nasty ads we’re seeing everywhere.

I hope readers will look at her website, lisaformaine.org, while deciding how to vote in November.

Carl Smith,

Brunswick

