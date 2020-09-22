Hurricane Teddy brought dangerous surf conditions to the Maine coast on Tuesday.

The hurricane passed to the east of the state, but was expected to bring waves of up to 15 feet to coastal areas, WMTW-TV reported. High waves began in the state on Monday.

Even bigger swells from the storm were expected to take place offshore. Gusts of wind of up to 30 mph or more were also expected.

Officials warned residents to avoid flooded roads and exercise caution in coastal areas. The high surf had the ability to cause erosion and coastal flooding.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: