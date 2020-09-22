BLUFFTON, S.C. – Lydia Lysko Burnett, 92, of Bluffton, S.C., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Lydia was born in Acton, Mass., in 1928, to the late Gregory Lysko and Tatiana Savitska Lysko. She was a lover of puzzles, a fervent reader, and had a green thumb on both hands, giving pleasure to many.

She is preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 67 years, Francis Burnett; children, Michelle Burnett (Rick Despres), Cheryl Vacchiano (Richard Hutchins), Danielle Gillespie (Dennis), Brian Burnett (Julie) and Suzanne Burnett; grandchildren, Nick Vacchiano, Elliot Vacchiano, Katie Burnett, and Molly Burnett; great-grandchildren, Gus and Joe Vacchiano, and many nieces and nephews.

Lydia was a devoted wife, mother, and Grammy, who delighted in the company of her loved ones and will be dearly missed.

Due to the climate surrounding COVID-19, the family will be holding a private service.

Condolences may be shared at http://www.saulsfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in her name to The Deep Well Project

PO Box 5543

Hilton Head Island, SC 29938.

