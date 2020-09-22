Donald “Donny” F. Morse 1949 – 2020 BATH – Donald “Donny” F. Morse passed away on September 20, 2020 at the Hawthrone House in Freeport. Donny was born at the old Bath Memorial Hospital on February 16, 1949, the son of Franklyn W. and Mary E. Morse. He graduated with honors from the college course at Morse High School, class of 1967 and from the University of Maine at Orono, class of 1972 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. After college, he was employed for over 30 years with BIW in the Quality Assurance department, traveling around the country inspecting equipment for the shipyard. While in elementary school, Donny loved playing basketball and also baseball for the Elks Club, but his real love was golf at which he excelled! In 1965 while at Morse, he had the best round of the year for the Morse golf team – an even par 70 at the Boothbay course. Donny continued playing during his college years and was a member of the Tri-State Champions team in 1974 along with many other championships. His many trophies were proudly displayed at his parent’s home. Donny is survived by his sister, Loretta M. Beaucage of Arundel; his brother, Stanley B. Morse and his wife Donna of Andover, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be sorely missed by those who loved him. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., with a graveside service to be held at 2:00 p.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery, Southside (Jr. High entrance) with the Rev. Ed Green presiding. Arrangements are by Desmond Funeral Homes To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

