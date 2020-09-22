Helen Elizabeth Black 1923 – 2020 BATH – Helen Elizabeth Black passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born April 18, 1923, in Corinna, Maine, the eldest daughter of Earl L. and Clara (Sawtelle) Crowell. After her marriage, she used the first initial of her maiden name as her middle initial, and always signed her name Helen C. Black. Helen was employed for 35 years in the office of Congress Sportswear Co., Inc. and was office manager for the last several years before the factory closed in 1985. She retired in May 1992 from the office of Thomas Gefkeler, Chiropractor, in Dexter, Maine. Helen has been active in Topsham Grange where she was secretary for several years, affiliated with West Bath Grange and served as master for two years, and was Chaplain of Sagadahoc Pomona for many years. She visited several granges in this vicinity. She was also a member of the Maine State Grange and National Grange. Helen’s survivors include two sons and their wives, Kenneth and Anita Black of Bath, Robert D. and Cheryl Black of Conway, N.H., and a daughter, Sandra and her husband Robert M. Schipper of Stratton, Maine; a brother and his wife, Clyde and Marie Crowell of Dexter; two sisters, Evelyn Golden of El Paso, Texas and Earlene Black of Lisbon Falls, Maine; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. At Helen’s request, there will be no visiting hours. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Higgins Cemetery in Corinna, Maine To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Donations may be made to Topsham Grange in Helen’s memory: c/o Diane Hauck, 258 Middlesex Road, Topsham, ME 04086

