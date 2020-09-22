Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 9/29 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee

Tues. 9/29 5:30 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk

Thur. 10/1 7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri, 10/2 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 9/28 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop

Mon. 9/28 6 p.m. Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Mon. 9/28 7 p.m. Board of Appeals

Tues. 9/29 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

