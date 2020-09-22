Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  9/29  3 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee

Tues.  9/29  5:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Walk

Thur.  10/1  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri,  10/2  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  9/28  6 p.m.  Board of Education Workshop

Mon.  9/28  6 p.m.  Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Mon.  9/28  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Tues.  9/29  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

