Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 9/29 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee
Tues. 9/29 5:30 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk
Thur. 10/1 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Fri, 10/2 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 9/28 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop
Mon. 9/28 6 p.m. Maine Department of Environmental Protection
Mon. 9/28 7 p.m. Board of Appeals
Tues. 9/29 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
