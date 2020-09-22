Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Social distancing guidelines are in effect, including wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer. Takeout containers available. Suggested donation: $8, $4 and $20, family.
