Arrests

Brandon Jarrod Long, 27, of Main Street, on Sept. 14 on a warrant, on Brown Street.

Aaron C. Petrin, 34, on Sept. 14 on a charge of domestic violence with aggravated assault and violating a condition of release.

Ghaith Alhamdani, 24, of Teri Circle, on Sept. 16 on a charge of disorderly conduct, on Teri Circle.

Krystal Collins, 22, of Westbrook, on Sept. 19 on a charge of domestic assault.

Abdulkadir A. Bile, 28, of Portland, on Sept. 19 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Bridgton Road.

Justin S. Renna, 29, of Portland, on Sept. 19 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors, operating while license suspended or revoked and the possession or transfer of burglar’s tools, on Main Street.

Tabitha L. Richards, 42, of Westbrook, on Sept. 20 on a warrant, on Lincoln Street.

Summonses

John M. Palaia, 68, of Sabattus, on Sept. 14 on a charge of operating with suspended registration and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Julianna Eva Alexandria, 28, on Sept. 16 on a charge of domestic assault.

Katrina Wright, 36, of Mckinley Avenue, on Sept. 17 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Mckinley Avenue.

Ann M. Kerby, 48, of Portland, on Sept. 18 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Westbrook Common.

Dezara M. Niski, 31, of Portland, on Sept. 19 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, on Main Street.

Jenna R. Currier, 30, of Brown Street, on Sept. 19 on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and attaching false plates, on Brown Street.

