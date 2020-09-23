Arrests

9/19 at 8:40 p.m. Tanner Smith, 27, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on High Street by Officer Kevin Santora on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs).

Summonses

9/16 A 17-year-old girl, of Bath, was issued a summons on Water Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of shoplifting.

Fire calls

9/14 at 11:49 a.m. Rescue assist on Getchell Street.

9/15 at 8:16 a.m. Low hanging wire on Washington Street.

9/15 at 5:08 p.m. Assist West Bath.

9/15 at 7:59 p.m. Public assist on Floral Street.

9/15 at 9:04 p.m. Assist Arrowsic.

9/16 at 12:13 p.m. Smoke investigation on Regatta Lane.

9/17 at 1:25 p.m. Public assist on High Street.

9/18 at 1:16 p.m. Rescue assist on Washington Street.

9/19 at 4:13 p.m. Camp fire on Whiskeag Trail.

9/19 at 5:31 p.m. Utility issue on Washington Street.

9/20 at 6:45 p.m. Smoke investigation on Varney Mill Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 36 calls from Sept. 14-20.

