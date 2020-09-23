Arrests

9/17 at 12:54 p.m. Karen Skonhovd, 32, of Poplar Drive, was arrested on Poplar Drive by Officer Zachary Huber on a warrant.

9/17 at 2:12 p.m. Timothy Mercado Gatlin, 33, of Old Bath Road, Wiscasset, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on a warrant.

9/20 at 6:02 p.m. William Finley, 33, of Dummer Street, Bath, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernie on charges of operating under the influence and violating condition of release.

Summonses

9/14 at 7:15 a.m. Nathan Graffam, 30, of Westwind Drive, Topsham, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

9/14 at 8:13 a.m. Nicholas Scott Giberti, 41, of Court Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on River Road by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

9/14 at 6:18 p.m. Rebecca Black, 24, of Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of speeding.

9/15 at 9:31 a.m. Kiersten McKay, 22, of Graham Road, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

9/15 at 3:37 p.m. Robert Almy, 47, of High Street, was issued a summons on High Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/15 at 10:37 p.m. Ray Reed, 24, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief.

9/17 at 12:39 p.m. Aimee Massaline, 45, of Heath Street, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Heather Brown on a charge of cruelty to animals.

9/18 at 9:20 a.m. Marcus Trusty, 43, of U.S. Route 1, Freeport, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of operating without a license.

9/20 at 9:49 p.m. Ariell Hasley, 35, of Elm Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

9/20 at 10:15 p.m. Oliver Keithly, 28, of Crestview Lane, South Portland, was issued a summons at Pleasant Street and Church Road by Officer Joshua Bernie on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

9/20 at 11:48 p.m. Christopher White, 46, of Abenaki Drive, Topsham, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

9/14 at 3:23 p.m. Outdoor fire on Pass Brook Road.

9/14 at 7:59 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bath Road.

9/16 at 9:08 a.m. Fire alarm on Weymouth Street.

9/16 at 2:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Sewall Street.

9/17 at 4:15 p.m. Fire alarm on Lincoln Street.

9/17 at 6:36 p.m. Fire alarm on Spring Street.

9/20 at 4:43 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Pleasant Street and Church Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from Sept. 14-20.

