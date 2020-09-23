Re: “Our View: Holocaust studies should be required in Maine schools” (Sept. 17):
Thanks to the Portland Press Herald for its editorial supporting the teaching of Holocaust studies in our Maine schools. “As the survivors told us, prejudiced attitudes led to acts of discrimination,” The Editorial Board wrote. “Racial rhetoric led to racist policies and, eventually, to genocide.” The Guardian reported that “according to (a) study of … adults aged between 18 and 39 … 23 percent said they believed the Holocaust was a myth, or had been exaggerated, or they weren’t sure.”
In our world of today, where there seems to be a renewal of bias and discrimination, and an increasing lack of empathy and tolerance, it is more critical than ever that young people be educated about the horrors that result from ignorance and intolerance.
Survivors of the Holocaust proclaimed “never again,” and yet there have been countless incidents of genocide affecting so many different racial groups. Schools must be part of the educating that goes into extinguishing forever this type of callous, inhuman behavior and perception.
Jody Sataloff
founding president, Maine Jewish Museum
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Spectrum owes over $142,000 to southern Maine towns, audit alleges
-
Local & State
Audubon survey aims to point out Portland’s clear and present danger to birds
-
Opinion
Pious Ali: Eligible immigrants stuck in U.S. naturalization backlog should be allowed to vote. Here’s why.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: In 2016, Ginsburg didn’t want to delay filling empty SCOTUS seat
-
Local & State
Newspaper toy fund starts raising money early for a challenging holiday season
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.