Thanks to the Portland Press Herald for its editorial supporting the teaching of Holocaust studies in our Maine schools. “As the survivors told us, prejudiced attitudes led to acts of discrimination,” The Editorial Board wrote. “Racial rhetoric led to racist policies and, eventually, to genocide.” The Guardian reported that “according to (a) study of … adults aged between 18 and 39 … 23 percent said they believed the Holocaust was a myth, or had been exaggerated, or they weren’t sure.”

In our world of today, where there seems to be a renewal of bias and discrimination, and an increasing lack of empathy and tolerance, it is more critical than ever that young people be educated about the horrors that result from ignorance and intolerance.

Survivors of the Holocaust proclaimed “never again,” and yet there have been countless incidents of genocide affecting so many different racial groups. Schools must be part of the educating that goes into extinguishing forever this type of callous, inhuman behavior and perception.

Jody Sataloff

founding president, Maine Jewish Museum

Portland

