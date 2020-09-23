Concerning filling the now-empty seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court of the United States:

In the past, Ginsburg publicly called on the Senate to go through with the nomination.

“That’s their job,” she told The New York Times in July 2016. “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year.”

“Eight is not a good number for a collegial body that sometimes disagrees,” Ginsburg said on the issue a few months later when interviewed by journalist Charlie Rose.

Ginsburg said something similar to Rose a couple of weeks later at a New York City Bar Association event; Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who was with her, agreed. “I think we hope there will be nine as quickly as possible.”

Rhonda Madden

Cape Elizabeth

