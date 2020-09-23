Many people in the area have heard about the arson incident that occurred in Bowdoinham in the early morning hours of Sept. 19. A larger than life sculpture of a donkey, on the lawn of a Bowdoinham home, was burned to the ground.

While I share in the sadness that many feel, I also have another perspective. My husband, Doug Chess, is the artist who created this donkey, who he called Mr. H, in honor of two real donkeys who modeled for the original sketches.

I have watched, over the last two years, as Doug spent every possible hour he could working on sketches, constructing, sculpting, painting and adding the finishing details to the sculpture. It was a whimsical creature, designed to bring attention to informed voting. Nobody asked him to do this. He did it using his own time, talent and optimism to communicate about an issue essential to a healthy democracy.

I don’t know who so violently destroyed the sculpture of Mr. H. If I ever met that person, I would want to look them in the eye, and ask, why? I would like to hear what possible defense they could muster for such a mean-spirited, cowardly, destructive act. It takes a person of great compassion, talent and dedication to create something. Only a person with nothing inside would choose to destroy it.

Let’s hope that all the good people who are out there can continue to work together to make our country a better, kinder place.

Ruthanne Harrison,

Richmond, Maine