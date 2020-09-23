MADISON — A staff member at the Maplecrest nursing home failed a coronavirus screening questionnaire yet was still allowed to work a 10-hour shift, an oversight in violation of federal regulations, according to newly release documents.

The Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center is still reeling from an outbreak of the COVID-19 illness that’s led to at least 39 cases and seven deaths there.

In documents provided by Maine Department of Health and Human Services, the facility was found to not be in compliance with federal requirements related to the implementation of proper infection prevention and control practices.

The nursing home announced last month through a Facebook post that all visitations would be restricted after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the documents, an employee or visitor should be considered to fail a screening if they have a cough, difficulty breathing, new shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of smell or taste, new muscle aches or soreness not from exercise, repeated shaking with chills, sore throat or headache. A certified registered nurse answered “yes” cough, new muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills and sore throat on the questionnaire, according to the documents.

A day after these symptoms were documented, the employee called and informed the facility that she had been exposed to a person that was positive for COVID-19.

