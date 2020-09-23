TURNER — All MSAD 52 schools in Turner were closed this week after four positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered.

According to a letter from Superintendent Kimberly Brandt sent Tuesday, the positive cases were discovered at three of the schools. The situation is not considered an outbreak, she said, because the cases did not occur in a single school.

“The four positive cases we have are not considered an outbreak,” Brandt wrote. “However, out of an abundance of caution, all four MSAD 52 Turner schools — Turner Primary School, Turner Elementary School, Tripp Middle School and Leavitt Area High School — will go to fully remote teaching and learning for the next week.”

The first two positive cases in the district were discovered last week, although it was not disclosed in which schools. Another two cases were confirmed positive in following days.

Greene Central School and Leeds Central School will not close because they have not had any positive cases of COVID-19, according to Brandt.

She said that over the next week, all the schools will be thoroughly cleaned. A school board meeting scheduled for Thursday will be held remotely as a result of the school closures.

Wednesday was a remote day for students, according to the hybrid model schedule. According to Brandt, classes will resume remotely over the next week according to the following schedule:

• Students will learn entirely remotely according to their cohort schedule beginning Thursday, Sept. 24, through Tuesday, Sept. 29.

• Wednesday, Sept. 30, is also a remote day anyway.

• Cohort B will resume with classes in-person Thursday, Oct. 1, and Cohort A will resume with classes in-person Monday, Oct. 5.

For more information, including a link to a stream of the Thursday night school board meeting, visit msad52.org.

