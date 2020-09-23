PORTLAND – Elizabeth “Betty” Marie Robertson peaceful departed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was the daughter if the late Patrick and Mary Murphy of Medford, Mass.She attended public schools in Medford. Betty was united in Holy Matrimony to beloved husband George Robertson on June 9, 1951 and married for over 50 yrs. George preceded her death on May 28, 2002.Betty was extremely generous and know for sharing her love and appreciation with a plate of her homemade goodies. Baking and cooking, entertaining for friends and family, crafting, sewing and cross-stitching were her favorite past-times. A devout Catholic, Betty was an active member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph’s Church in Portland and volunteered at Mercy Hospital for several years. Her contagious laugh and her generous spirit will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, friends and family.Betty was a loving mother to her daughter Karen Myhaver and husband Jim of Westbrook, and son Mark Robertson and wife Rose-Marie of Wells.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland. Interment will follow at Brooklawn Cemetery, Portland.Please be mindful of current social distancing requirements and mask wearing procedures.Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Betty’s online memorial guestbook. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to:The Gosnell House in Scarborough, Maine in her memory

Guest Book