WESTBROOK – Louise Bushey, devoted and loving wife, sister, and aunt was called into the presence of her Lord after a long illness on Sept. 18, 2020. Louise was born in Westbrook in October of 1924 to Rose and Leonidas Galipeau.

Louise was devoted to her church and was regular communicant of many of the local Catholic Churches most notably, St. Mary’s then St. Anthony of Padua. She truly spread her faith about and shared it with all she touched.

Louise spent over 40 years working at the S.D. Warren Paper Company before finally retiring to enjoy life more fully.

She married Aquila “Charlie” Bushey in October of 1946 and remained his loving wife until his death in December of 2001. During their life together they enjoyed many years on the open road in their motor home taking in our beautiful country.

Louise had a large heart with boundless ability to love and show compassion to those who came into her life. She took under her loving wing the Kelley family who came to be very important to her from the day their children were born. She began that relationship as a volunteer “grandmother” and watched as those children grew to be young men. She devoted a great deal of her time to the Kelley family and loved them all without reservation.

Louise is survived by her sister, Rose Marie Sidebottom of Westbrook. She was predeceased by her husband, Aquila Bushey; brothers Joseph Galipeau, Roy Galipeau, Maurice Galipeau, Gerard Galipeau, Lionel Galipeau, Lawrence Galipeau, Albert Galipeau and sisters Lucia Galipeau, Ena Glencross and Margaret LeBlanc. She is also survived numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday Sept. 29 from 5:00 p.m. ? 7:00 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 35 Church Street, Westbrook. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church Westbrook. Interment will be held at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Louise’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

