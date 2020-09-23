Police say a Brunswick man is being charged in connection with a burglary in which a firearm was stolen from a car.

James Prescott, 28, was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, violating conditions of release and violation of a protection order. He also had a previous warrant for his arrest, according to police.

Police were alerted to the alleged burglary of a motor vehicle and stolen weapon on Maine Street in Brunswick at around 6:30 a.m.

Police said witnesses saw a suspect in the area heading over the Frank Wood Bridge into Topsham.

Topsham police were alerted and Topsham officers found the suspect on Summer Street and apprehended him without incident, according to Brunswick police.

Prescott is being held at the Cumberland County Jail with no bail allowed.

“Thank you to the Topsham Police Department for their rapid response and fine work locating and arresting the suspect,” Brunswick Police Chief wrote in news release.

