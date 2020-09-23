Social media accounts

Occupation:

Mediation and health care advocacy volunteer

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in social work from University of Southern Maine, graduate of the Hanley Center Health Leadership Development Program

Community Organizations:

Brunswick Democratic Town Committee

Maine AllCare Greater — Brunswick-area chapter

Moms Demand Action — Bath-Brunswick chapter

Healthcentric Advisors — Maine Patient and Family Advisory Council

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I am an avid outdoors woman and enjoy running, hiking, cross country skiing and biking. I love going on multi-day hikes and bike adventures. My favorite indoor activity is playing cribbage with my family and friends.

Family status:

Married, three children

Years in the Legislature: None.

Committee assignments (if elected):

If elected, my first choice will be the Health Coverage Insurance and Financial Services Committee.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Governor Mills has acted with clarity and consistency to lead Maine through the pandemic and keep people healthy. Most recently, Maine ranked second-lowest case count, and first in percentage of people tested.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

My decisions will be informed by the facts, figures and needs of my constituents. I will work collaboratively with all my legislative colleagues to reach agreement and balance the budget.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I know my community values affordable health care, strong schools, fair taxes, clean energy, and robust business development. These goals are supported by Maine Democratic Party values and platform.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Two things: jobs and climate change. Young Mainers need clean, living-wage jobs, with health benefits. They want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with clean, renewable energy and climate leadership.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am running a respectful, honest and community-building campaign. I am committed to having open, civil conversations that include all perspectives on an issue to find common ground and move forward.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I believe that our health care systems will work best when affordable and accessible to all Maine people. To realize this goal, I will work for universal, single payer, quality health care for all.

