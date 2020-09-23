TOPSHAM — An “individual associated with Mt. Ararat High School” recently tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to an email sent to parents Wednesday by Shawn Chabot, Superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75.
Chabot’s letter states that other staff or students may have come into contact with this individual and been exposed to the virus. The high school serves students from Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham.
“We are informing you out of an abundance of caution,” Chabot wrote.
This story will be updated.
