STANDISH — Two more community members at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, for a total of 11 cases, according to the school’s website.

The college announced that it had identified two positive cases of the virus on Sept. 10 and said in an announcement from President Jim Dlugos on Sept. 13 that the college will enter “Study in Place” mode.

Administrators wrote in Tuesday’s update to the “Campus Health Dashboard,” that their Pandemic Response Team would be meeting with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday to discuss how to move forward.

“This collaboration continues to be a valuable resource for the College, and we are contributing – especially with our wastewater analysis ‘early warning system’ – to the CDC’s knowledge of how to contain COVID-19 across Maine,” the update read.

The students who tested positive, as well as anyone who came into close contact with them, are in quarantine.

Under “Study in Place,” students are asked to remain in their room as much as possible, avoid congregating in groups of more than two and avoid off-campus travel unless absolutely necessary. Commuter students were told not to come to campus.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: