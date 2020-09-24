Social media accounts
Website: artbellmaine.com
Facebook: facebook.com/electartbell
Occupation:
Corporate finance, retired
Education:
Colby College ’74 (Math & Economics); Wharton School MBA ’76
Community Organizations:
Merrill Memorial Library Trustee
Yarmouth School Board (elected to 2 terms)
Yarmouth Senior Housing Board
YCAN (Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors) longtime Treasurer
Yarmouth Historical Society Board
Royal River Alliance, founding member
Personal information (hobbies, etc.):
Married, 3 grown kids, lived in Yarmouth for 24 years
Pickleball
Bike touring
Nordic and alpine skiing
Family status:
Married 37 years to Robin Hodgskin
Years in the Legislature: None
Committee assignments (if elected):
Environment and Natural Resources
Energy, Utility and Technology
Transportation
Appropriations and Finance
Q&A
1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?
I am 100% on board with Governor Mills’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her administration has made science-based decisions, not allowing economic forces to sway her from public safety and lives.
2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?
The Administration’s economic recovery plan includes a ring freeze, 10% across the board spending reductions from each department, but no deep program cuts, nor layoffs. Revenue will return with time.
3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?
My beliefs are aligned with those of the Maine Democratic Party platform. I believe that food, housing, health care, education and reproductive freedom are basic human rights. Climate change is real.
4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?
Climate change is real. Future generations should inherit a livable planet. Our environment is threatened, and we need immediate action, informed by science, to rebuild a sustainable life on earth.
5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?
I am a collaborative leader, a hard worker and a problem-solver. I am willing to listen, and to make public policy decisions that can be supported by my peers.
6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?
I admire the work that the Mills administration has done in addressing the climate change threat. I want to help move forward all the good work that has been started toward accomplishing the goals.
