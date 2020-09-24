Arrests/Summonses:
No arrests or summonses were reported from Sept. 15-21.
Fire calls:
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven fire calls from Sept. 15-21.
EMS:
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Sept. 15-21.
