Occupation:

State Representative/community organizer

Education:

High School: Lincoln Academy (2010); College: Harvard College (2015)

Community Organizations:

Maine endorsements:

Maine AFL-CIO

Ironworkers Local 7

Maine Conservation Voters

MSEA SEIU Local 1989

Equality Maine

Maine Youth for Climate Justice

Maine Sierra Club

Maine Education Association

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I have worked with people across Maine, New England, and the country for 15 years to call on our political system to fight for us and with us. We struggle every day with rising health care costs, declining school funding, property taxes, student debt, a changing climate, and more. We need our politicians to stand up for us. I’ve been proud to sponsor legislation that came directly from my constituents — from workforce development around green energy to rural transportation access and more. My promise in 2018 was to represent, to be accessible, to be honest, and to be in the community instead of getting stuck in Augusta. That has been my charge.

Family status:

Committed to the people that I love.

Years in the Legislature: 2 years as a State Representative

Committee assignments (if elected):

Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

The lack of communication with the business community has been very frustrating, but I am grateful that the Mills Administration is following a science-based approach to COVID-19 that keeps rates low.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We must ensure that the burden of this crisis does not fall on working Mainers through property taxes. We must also rebuild in a way that makes us more resilient by investing in local economies.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I am turned away by how the parties are trying to divide us. Instead, I focus on our values and what unites us — respect, kindness, being a good neighbor, hard work and equal opportunity for all.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Many have lost faith with politics and those that represent us. To vote, to believe in democracy, to have faith — we must have candidates and elected officials who commit to a new politics.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. We’re committed to a 100% positive campaign. We believe in a politics that can bring us together, not tear us apart. We will build it together, and what we build will last far beyond Election Day.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

The deep crises we face stem from a politics that has lost touch with people. I will always be there to listen to you.

