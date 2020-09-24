Continued claims for unemployment benefits in Maine continued to decline last week, reaching their lowest level in nearly half a year.

State and federal claims for weekly jobless aid, including extended benefits, fell to around 54,900 in the third week of September, about 32 percent lower than the number of claims filed a month ago and down from 56,700 claims the previous week.

Even as continuing claims fall, thousands of Mainers still continue to file new claims for unemployment aid. About 2,200 people filed federal and state unemployment claims last week, according to the Maine Department of Labor, down slightly from 2,300 Mainers the previous week.

The number of initial claims filed last week in Maine was 2,600 – more than the number of people who filed, with the rest attributed to overlap between state and federal aid programs.

Nationally, the number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid rose slightly last week to 870,000, a historically high figure that shows that the viral pandemic is still squeezing restaurants, airlines, hotels and many other businesses six months after it first erupted, The Associated Press reported.

