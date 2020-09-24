The Twin City Thunder’s USPHL National Collegiate Development Conference season has been put to a halt before the first puck was even dropped.

Thursday and Friday’s scheduled games against the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs at Norway Savings Bank Arena, which would have opened the season, have been postponed after players on the Thunder team tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.

“A couple players called me yesterday and I said ’Okay, don’t come to the rink and go get tested,’” Thunder owner Dan Hodge said. “The test results came back and they were positive for COVID. We are quarantining them and following the guidelines by the league and the state. I have notified the rink and they are doing their diligence and their deep cleaning. So, we are going to see where we are in the next 10 to 14 days. Hopefully everybody gets healthy again, the whole team gets tested weekly, but now they are getting tested again. We will see where the team stands with those tests.”

Hodge has notified the Maine CDC of the positive tests; as of Thursday morning he hadn’t heard back, but is expected to hear from them.

The CDC reported 43 COVID-19 additional cases in the state on Thursday.

Marc Gosselin, the executive director of Community Partnerships and Sports Tourism for the city of Auburn, which overseas Norway Savings Bank Arena, said the city had a company come in Wednesday night for a deep cleaning of the arena and the arena’s staff did a secondary cleaning Thursday morning.

Gosselin said the arena is now open.

“The only thing we did was make sure to close the facility overnight, have a cleaning crew come in to make sure they clean thoroughly to get prepared for today,” Gosselin said. “What was nice, we didn’t have any morning skates this morning. So, it’s just waiting for the afternoon (events) to kick in so there was plenty of time (to clean).”

The Thunder may not be the only team that has players testing positive for the virus as freelance reporter Mark Divver, who covers hockey in New England, tweeted Wednesday there were a few NCDC teams who had players test positive and Thursday’s game between two Massachusetts-based teams — the Junior Bruins and Islanders Hockey Club — that was supposed to be played in Hudson, New Hampshire, was postponed.

A phone call to NCDC Deputy Commissioner Dave Peters went unanswered and, in an email to the league office, a league’s spokesman had no comment on Thunder’s positive tests or on Divver’s tweets

The USPHL’s website shows no games until Oct. 2. The season started on Tuesday with the South Kings defeating the Junior Bruins 3-2 in Hudson and it is the only game that has been played so far.

The Thunder’s next game is scheduled for Oct. 2 against the Utica Jr. Comets in Hudson, but Hodge is unsure if that game or the other two games on Oct. 3 against the Jersey Hitmen and Connecticut Jr. Rangers on Oct. 4 — also in Hudson — will be played.

“We are going to work with the league on that, on what their recommendations are and see what the CDC recommendation is to put together a game plan,” Hodge said. “Again, at the end of the day we will get our games in some way or somehow, we will make it all work. The safety and health of the players, other (teams) players, I got a wife and young kids and I don’t want to bring this home to my family. I want to make sure the parents who sent their kids to us to take care of them the best as possible. We have to do what is right for the players.”

The league’s protocols states all USPHL members must follow all federal, state and local guidelines (collectively “COVID-19 Guidelines”) issued pertaining to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, guidelines regarding travel, facility management and any hockey/sport-related policies.

Each organization must print out the applicable COVID-19 guidelines and provide a copy to each general manager, coach, trainer, and other team personnel. One printed copy must always be present with the team.

The guidelines:

Require all players arriving to start the season (first practice, team meeting or other event in which the player arrives to start participating with the organization) to provide written documentation regarding a negative COVID-19 test that was taken no more than 3 days prior to arrival.

Require all players and team personnel to take a COVID-19 rapid test within 24 hours of departing on any overnight trip in which the team will be traveling within team bus/vans.

Upon the determination of any player or team personnel becoming infected with COVID-19, have all team players and personnel get tested for COVID-19 before returning to play.

All USPHL organizations are required to have an action plan/procedure to facilitate the transportation and safekeeping of players who become ill/infected with COVID-19. Each USPHL Organization’s plan must include the following:

A “safe house” to which an ill/infected player may be domiciled and cared for until recovery and the requisite quarantine period has been achieved.

A “designated driver/process” to allow safe/proper transportation of an ill/infected player back to their home, billet family or safe house.

Each organization’s plan regarding the actions it will undertake to manage a player when a player or team personnel is determined to have contracted COVID-19, including the safe house and designated driver protocol, is due to the league office three days prior to the start of the organization’s team’s season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: