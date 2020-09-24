While people have different points of view on policy and hold different positions on the political spectrum, I think one universal attribute we all look for in our elected officials is accessibility. This is a key quality I look forward to in those who are representing my districts in Augusta. This has been shown time and time again by our local senator, Cathy Breen, and our local representative, Teresa Pierce. Both of these women have made themselves available to our community and its constituents. Any time I have had a question or concern, they have been there to listen and discuss. I hope you will consider voting to reelect Sen. Cathy Breen and Teresa Pierce in representing our districts with this fine, inclusive leadership in Augusta.

Bryce Hach

Falmouth

