Over the past decade, I have worked alongside Democrat Poppy Arford on various issues in health care. Her determination and dedication to the cause of affordable, accessible and safe health care are unmatched.

We worked together as patient and consumer voices with Maine Quality Counts, the Maine Health Data Organization and the Right Care Alliance. We were fondly referred to as “Lucy and Ethel” when we went about our work together. We were determined to bring the patient’s voice to health care.

As part of our volunteer work with the Right Care Alliance, we set up a listening booth at the mall in Brunswick a few years ago to ask the question “What worries you most about health care?” Meeting Brunswick citizens and listening to their concerns was an eye-opener for both of us. That experience only fed Poppy’s passion to make health care better. We co-presented at a number of events, including the Maine Patient Safety Academy and the Maine Quality Counts annual conference.

Poppy is a relentlessly hardworking advocate and volunteer. She has been recognized with awards from both Maine Quality Counts and the Right Care Alliance. She generously and graciously gives her time and effort to make a better place for all of us. I am confident that she will faithfully represent the people of Maine House District 49 in Brunswick with the same dedication that she has demonstrated in her health care work.

Kathy Day, R.N.

patient safety advocate, Patient Safety Action Network

Bangor

