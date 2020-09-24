In Maine, individuals are required to wear face coverings in public places where physical distancing is difficult to maintain. I appreciate all the members of my community wearing masks since this protects not only me, but also, by extension, those who are more vulnerable, like my 94-year-old mother and my elderly neighbors.
For this reason, I was surprised to see Sara Rivard campaigning for the Maine Senate District 30 seat outside the Buxton transfer station without a face covering on Saturday. She was engaging voters face to face to distribute campaign literature with no apparent concern for anyone’s health.
I understand there are people who won’t wear masks, but to approach a large number of citizens with no acknowledgment of the current health crisis is just plain wrong. We need to expect more from our leaders.
Richard Streeter
Buxton
