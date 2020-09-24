Social media accounts

www.facebook.com/mattieformaine

Occupation:

Co-owner/co-brewer at Moderation Brewing

Education:

Brunswick High School. Bachelor’s degree in studio arts from Smith College.

Community Organizations:

Brunswick Downtown Association

Bicycle Coalition of Maine

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Gardening, trail running with my pup, passionate home-cook, hiking, biking and remodeling my old house with my partner.

Family status:

Partner and our hound

Years in the Legislature: Eight

Committee assignments (if elected):

I am the current House chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business. Prior to that, I served three terms on the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Culture Affairs and was chair of the Maine Commission on College Affordability and College Completion.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Look at our rate of infection compared to the rest of the country, it’s clear we are on the right path, dictated by science. As a small business owner, it is difficult, but the sacrifices are worth it.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Ensure that the state is functioning as efficiently as possible while protecting the most critical needs (schools, infrastructure, health, safety) without shifting the tax burden to working Mainers.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

My personal values of respect and compassion for my fellow citizens align with the Democratic Party, the party of the future, learning from the past. However the greater goal is what’s best for Maine.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

It is so much greater than one issue. From the climate crisis to racial equity to the erosion of our future economic prosperity by the second recession in 13 years, our entire future is on the ballot!

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Treat all with respect; deal with facts, not emotion. We all love Maine and most of the time the legislature works together. My record is one of respect, bipartisanship and working across the aisle.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

My foremost goal will be to help Maine come out of the pandemic, stronger than we came into it. We need to take stronger steps on the climate crisis, racial equity, health care, and paid family leave

