ARUNDEL – Voters who plan to cast their ballots in person this Nov. 3 will do so in a new location. Town officials announced voting will take place in the brand-new municipal building at 257 Limerick Road. The new municipal building is about a mile away from the current town hall.

On Monday, crews were continuing their work on the structure, which with its dormers, home-like roofline, and warm brown and barn red paint job, has a country feel.

The new municipal building is expected to open for business on Oct. 19.

Town Manager Keith Trefethen said selectmen will reach out to the building committee and the Arundel Conservation Trust to schedule an open house.

Voters approved a 20-year, $2.9 million bond for the project at a special town meeting on Nov. 16. Land for the project was cleared late last year.

The new town hall is 7,000 square feet and, unlike the current structure, includes all offices on one floor, and a meeting room large enough to hold 100 people.

The building is heavily insulated, and is to be powered by solar energy generated on site.

Ouellet Construction of Brunswick is the general contractor.

The location, 257 Limerick Road, is on 10 acres purchased after a June 2017 town meeting vote.

The building now used as a town hall was constructed in 1876 and renovated in the mid-1970s. It has a number of issues, from access to mechanical systems, town officials have previously said.

