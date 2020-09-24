Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Greater Portland area, gathered online, to sustain a new area Stake President (spiritual local leader) and two counselors to preside over 11 ward and branch congregations. The Stake is home to nearly 4,000 members from Arundel to Damariscotta, as far north as Augusta, Livermore, and Rumford, over to Bethel.

President Richard J. Taylor of Bowdoinham was called and sustained on Aug. 23, to lead the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Augusta Maine Stake, succeeding President Jeff Thomas of Falmouth, who served in the position for the past nine years. President Thomas and two counselors, Alan Barker of Damariscotta and Bryce Cropper of Windham were also released after nine years of service and replaced by Glenn Davis of Windham and Steve Bryant of Saco. Biographies to follow.

President Richard J. Taylor lives in Bowdoinham with his wife Heidi and is the VP of Payments at Tyler Technologies, having been there for 18 years. President Taylor received a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Idaho State University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Maine.

President Glenn Davis is the newly called first counselor. He lives in Windham with his wife Janet and is employed by the Maine State Ballet in Falmouth as the School Director, a position he has held since 1997. President Davis received his bachelor’s degree in history with a certification in education from the University of Maine in Orono and is currently studying for his MBA.

President Steve Bryant is the newly called second counselor. He lives in Saco with his wife Shannon and works as a Sales Representative at Stryker Medical. President Bryant received his bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southern Maine and received his doctor of chiropractic degree from Logan College of Chiropractic in Chesterfield, Missouri.

