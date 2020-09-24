RAYMOND – Tina (Ernestine) Marie (Hinkley) Dorey, 69, a resident of Raymond, passed away Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020, at her home. She was born March 1, 1951, the daughter of Ernest and Ruth (Grant) Hinkley. She grew up on the family’s six generation farm on Berry Hill in North Livermore, Maine. Tina attended local Livermore schools and the North Livermore Baptist Church. As a child, Tina became an accomplished pianist, playing school concerts, churches, high school plays and graduations. After graduating from Livermore Falls High School in 1969, Tina attended Mid State College, graduating from the Medical Secretary Program. In 1971, Tina married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Dorey. They were happily married for 49 years. They built their home together, with their own hands in Raymond, Maine. They traveled the United States and Canada, extensively, and especially enjoyed frequent trips to New York City to attend Broadway Shows. Tina and Dennis have no children, but led a full life as each other’ s best friend. Tina spent her adult career managing medical practices for cardiologists (in Portland, Maine), family practices, and her last 20 years working as an Office Manager for neurosurgeons in Lewiston, Maine. Tina enjoyed her work; it gave her great satisfaction and pride in her accomplishments. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2005, Tina fought valiantly for 15 years to not let the disease define her life. In 2010, an accident during a wind storm blew her to the concrete. It left her with a broken hip and a crushed arm. After arm and hip reconstruction, Tina fought back in rehabilitation to regain use of her arm and walk again. Retiring at this time, Tina and Dennis spent the next 10 years in retirement. Every day that followed, she focused her attention on maintaining her independence. She is survived by her husband Dennis Dorey of Raymond, her sisters; Linda Lyman and her husband Lew of Livermore, Marilyn Graham and her husband William of Pittsfield, Genevieve Clark of Standish; her brothers and sisters in law; Ken and Liz Dorey of South Carolina, Ronnie Sanborn of Lewiston, and Richard and Sheila Dorey of Winthrop. Also surviving are her wonderful nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, who gave her great joy being their Aunt. Tina took each hug with great pleasure. The hugs were always more important, than they could ever know. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, from 4-6 p.m., Interment Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine.

If desired contributions may be made in Tina’s memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation

PO Box 5014,

Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014.

