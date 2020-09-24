WELLS – Barry Leroy Harriman, 70, of Wells and more recently of Sanford, entered on his happy voyage to heaven on Sept. 22, 2020. Outdoor services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, located at 55 Cemetery Rd., Berwick, Maine on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. Due to the current situation with COVID-19 all attendees will be required to wear a mask.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. For a full obituary or to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

