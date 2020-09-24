PORTLAND – Christopher R. Gillies, retired Senior Master Sergeant, 65, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.He was born in Portland on July 17, 1955, the son of Donald and Louise Gillies. He attended Portland schools, graduating from Portland High School, class of 1973. He enlisted in the Air Force upon graduating high school. He was active duty for four years before returning home and enlisting in the Air National Guard in South Portland. Chris was deployed three times to the Middle East, starting with Desert storm. Also had tours during Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.Chris earned many awards during his years of service to his country. Some of these include AF Meritorious Service Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, and Air force Commendation Medal.Chris received his business degree from Westbrook College in 1983.Chris then continued his career to full time active duty for the Air National Guard in 1990, where he retired January 1,2012 as Senior Master Sargent.Chris was involved in the community. He coached Little Ladd football in Portland for 16 years. He officiated on the Southwestern Maine Board of Officials for several years as well.Chris was very proud and held dear to his heart his time donating for several years to American Red Cross, where he donated over 19 gallons of blood.Chris especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports throughout his life.Chris’ sense of humor with the grandkids made him a crowd favorite. His playfulness will be especially missed as he would always try to cheer them up. He’d let them pretend to cut his hair to get a laugh and would call them “hotshot” to get a rise. They especially liked their long life talks in Bampy’s room while watching TV. The grandkids all agreed they would miss Bampy’s hugs the most.Bampy was known for his culinary skills of kraft mac n cheese, chicken rice-a-roni, scrambled eggs, fried egg sandwich and bean burrito’s.Chris was “The Greatest Brother a younger brother could ever want.” There could not have been a better bond between brothers’ than with Gene and Chris.He is predeceased by his mother, Louise in 1968 and father, Donald in 2006.He leaves behind his beautiful wife of 46 years, Mary Ellen (Vachon) Gillies; a son, Donald Gillies and his wife Sarah of Portland, daughter Danielle (Gillies) Huntington and husband Eric of Portland, daughter Darcie (Gillies) Lefebvre and husband Ryan of Tampa, Fla, daughter Nicole Hosking of Portland; a brother Eugene (Gene) Gillies and his wife Julie Gillies; grandchildren, Christopher, Sierra, Dominic, Grady, Giulianna, and Liam; and his loving nieces Christina Loranger and Jennifer Gillies.Visiting Hours will be on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland. Per state mandate masks will be required and CDC guidelines will be followed. A private funeral service will be held at a later date with burial to take place in Brooklawn Memorial Park with Military Honors. To share memories of Chris or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

In leu of flowers, please donate to: American Red Cross

