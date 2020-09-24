NEW HIRES

Ruth Martin has joined Katahdin Trust as vice president of retail services and branch manager. Martin will be responsible for retail lending, business development and the daily management of the Scarborough branch. Martin has over 25 years of banking experience, including time with Home Savings of America in Florida, and Bank of America and Camden National Bank in Maine.

Crossroads, an addiction treatment and behavioral health treatment center in Scarborough, has hired Nicole Robitaille as human resources director and Bryce Libby as outpatient clinical supervisor.

Robitaille, who has a master’s degree in organizational leadership and is certified by the Society for Human Resource Management, was a senior resources manager with the Maine Department of Transportation. Libby, who served on the board of directors at the center from 2013-15, was a clinical team lead and substance use program supervisor for Health Affiliates Maine. Libby has 12 years of counseling experience, a master of social work from the University of Connecticut and a master of business administration from Husson University.

Dr. Daniel Martino has joined Northern Light Mercy Hospital as a general surgeon. Martino, who is a member of both the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons, previously practiced surgery at Detroit Medical Center Huron Valley Sinai Hospital in Commerce Charter Township, Michigan.

Romain Madelaine has been appointed an assistant professor at MDI Biological Laboratory in Bar Harbor. Madelaine, who holds master’s and doctoral degrees in molecular, cellular and developmental biology from the Université Paul Sabatier in Toulouse, France, will study the regneration of neuron and muscle tissue in the zebrafish and how it may lead to new treatments in age-related degenerative diseases.

Murray Plumb & Murray has expanded its law firm with the addition of attorneys Carolyn Liegner and Sean Turley.

Liegner, who worked as a judicial law clerk for the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine, will practice within the litigation and trial, employment, and business and corporate groups. Turley will focus on business reorganization and insolvency, education law, land use and environmental law, and litigation. Turley, who was a history teacher for 10 years and is helping to preserve Maine’s apple culture, served as a law clerk for the Maine Superior Court and was a fellow at the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project.

Camden Dermatology & Mohs Surgery in Rockport added Dr. Kimberly Huerth to its physician staff. Huerth recently completed her dermatology residency at Howard University in Washington after serving as chief resident. Huerth completed her pre-medical program at Harvard University and attended medical school at the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Huerth will complete an American Society of Dermatologic Surgery accredited cosmetic dermatology fellowship in the fall of 2021.

PROMOTIONS

Gorham Savings Bank has promoted Kevin Heatley to chief technology and innovation officer after serving as director of technology since 2015. Heatley, who joined the bank as senior information systems officer in 1999, has implemented innovative technology and upgraded the bank’s digital infrastructure. Heatley will lead the bank’s digital growth strategy, guide product and innovation, manage projects and continue to lead the IT team.

