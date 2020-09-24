Arrests:

9/17 at 7:15 p.m. Juarez M. Scott, 32, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested on Ashley Drive by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of violating a protective order.

9/19 at 6:53 a.m. Trevor Dalton Olson, 28, of South Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Tanner Mann on two warrants.

9/20 at 12:45 p.m. Joshua M. Binette, 32, of Biddeford, was arrested on Milliken Mills Road by Officer Isaiah Jones on a warrant.

Summonses:

9/14 at 8:49 a.m. Andrei Bogatyrev, 45, of North Miami, Florida, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of obstructing a public way.

9/14 at 2:58 p.m. Brian Mitsin, 44, of Standish, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Sgt. Donald Laflin on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license, and violating conditions of release.

9/14 at 10:31 p.m. Alison J. Cameron, 59, of Shapleigh, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of criminal speed (30+ mph over the speed limit).

9/15 at 1:55 p.m. Vanny Sok, 60, of Portland, was issued a summons on Pine Point Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving with a suspended registration (or allowing operation).

9/18 at 5:25 a.m. Aminata Alongisa Nzemo, 24, of Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Route 1 and Ward Street by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on a charge of driving without a license.

9/19 at 11:47 a.m. Michael J. Roberge, 24, of Buxton, was issued a summons on the corner of Haigis Parkway and Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving after suspension.

9/20 at 11:18 a.m. Jessica G. Day, 24, of Gorham, was issued a summons on the corner of Running Hill and New Roads by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving with a suspended registration or allowing operation.

9/20 at 3:21 p.m. Shane Daniel Giles, 28, of Windham, was issued a summons by Officer Travis Hon on charges of driving after suspension and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls:

9/14 at 10:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Avenue 7.

9/14 at noon Assist South Portland.

9/14 at 8:13 p.m. Assist Gorham.

9/15 at 11:03 a.m. Waterflow alarm on Parkway Drive.

9/15 at 6:01 p.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.

9/15 at 8:08 p.m. Assist Gorham.

9/16 at 1:24 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

9/16 at 2:07 p.m. Brush/grass fire on Gorham Road.

9/16 at 4:53 p.m. Porch fire on Route 1.

9/16 at 6:14 p.m. Assist Gorham.

9/16 at 6:32 p.m. Marine water rescue near Bluff Island off Pine Point.

9/16 at 11:27 p.m. Fire alarm on Woodsfell Road.

9/17 at 12:26 p.m. Assist Gorham.

9/18 at 11:50 a.m. Assist South Portland.

9/18 at 5:29 p.m. Assist Gorham.

9/18 at 6:16 p.m. Structure fire on County Road.

9/19 at 3:53 p.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

9/19 at 3:54 p.m. Fire alarm on Minuteman Drive.

9/19 at 3:58 p.m. Fuel leak on Black Point Road.

9/19 at 4:58 p.m. Fire alarm on Bessey School Drive.

9/20 at 12:49 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Whistler Landing.

9/20 at 5:19 p.m. Odor investigation on Municipal Drive.

EMS:

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 54 calls Sept. 14 to 20.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: