Arrests:

8/29 at 4:27 p.m. Saad Zackaria, 25, a transient, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of robbery, assault and obstructing the reporting of a crime.

8/30 at 7:10 p.m. Seth Nduba, 26, of Federal Way, Washington, was arrested on Sawyer Street by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/31 at 9:59 p.m. Blair L. Harmon, 53, of Lewiston, was arrested on Interstate 95 by Sgt. Kevin Theriault on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving after habitual offender suspension.

9/1 at 11:22 p.m. Alexis Daniels, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Liberty Lane by Officer Cathleen Kellems on warrants and a charge of theft by taking.

9/3 at 9:11 a.m. Timothy J. Coye, 51, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a warrant.

Summonses:

8/29 at 1:04 a.m. Brianna M. Meserve, 24, a transient, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

8/31 at 12:52 p.m. Irene Goodine, 74, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Davis Street by Officer Corey Hamilton on a charge of keeping a dangerous dog.

8/31 at 1:10 p.m. Randy Murhammer, 38, of Saco, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Chris Schofield on a charge of theft by taking.

9/1 at 9:36 a.m. Colleen Sumner, 47, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

9/1 at 6:29 p.m. Jason LeBlanc, 41, of Gray, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Philip Longanecker on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/2 at 2:55 p.m. Martin Larsen, 35, of Portland, was issued a summons on Lincoln Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving without a license.

9/3 at 10:41 p.m. Joshua F. Steggall, 26, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Chestnut Street by Officer Eric Young on a charge of terrorizing.

Fire calls:

9/16 at 10:14 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

9/16 at 11:09 a.m. False fire alarm on Philbrook Avenue.

9/16 at 1:03 p.m. Watercraft rescue in Casco Bay.

9/16 at 1:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Interstate 295.

9/16 at 7:40 p.m. Motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Broadway.

9/16 at 7:52 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Clark Road.

9/17 at 2:05 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Thomas Street.

9/18 at 8:01 a.m. Gas leak on Philbrook Avenue.

9/18 at 4:30 p.m. False fire alarm on Lydia Lane.

9/19 at 11:06 a.m. Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Bonnybriar Road.

9/19 at 1:18 p.m. Hazardous condition on Thomas Street.

9/19 at 6:17 p.m. Outside equipment fire on Gorham Road.

9/19 at 11:24 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Broadway.

9/20 at 10:21 a.m. Good intention call on Maine Mall Road.

9/21 at 8:29 a.m. Defective elevator (no occupants) on Main Street.

9/21 at 1:58 p.m. Hazmat investigation (none found) on Fisherman’s Lane.

9/21 at 3:48 p.m. Passenger vehicle fire on Western Avenue.

9/21 at 4:19 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

EMS:

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 60 calls from Sept. 15 to 21.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: